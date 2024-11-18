Aljian Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

