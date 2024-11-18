Aljian Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.57. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $206.30 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

