Aljian Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,084 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

CBOE stock opened at $200.71 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average is $193.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

