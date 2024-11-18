Aljian Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,866 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,627 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

