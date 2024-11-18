American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.05 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

