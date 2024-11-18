AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 20,482 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $76.62 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

