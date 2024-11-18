AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 87,348 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

