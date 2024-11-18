AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $236.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $182.23 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

