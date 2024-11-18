AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $50,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $172.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $161.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.