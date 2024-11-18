AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,326 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VSGX stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

