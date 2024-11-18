AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.