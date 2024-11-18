Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $206.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.88 and its 200-day moving average is $225.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

