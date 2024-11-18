ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.