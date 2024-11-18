Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $379.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

