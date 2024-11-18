Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 703,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Applied Energetics Stock Down 1.1 %
AERG opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Applied Energetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.
About Applied Energetics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Energetics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.