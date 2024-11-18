Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 703,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Applied Energetics Stock Down 1.1 %

AERG opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Applied Energetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

