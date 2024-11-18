Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.110-2.470 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.11-2.47 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $17.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.88. 16,287,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day moving average is $206.78. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $141.94 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.81.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

