Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,876.40. This represents a 28.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,595.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,121.58. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,290 shares of company stock worth $165,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.