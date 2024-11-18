Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.92. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $5,195,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 436,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

