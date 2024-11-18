Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.
Arvinas Stock Down 9.8 %
NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $22.48 on Monday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
