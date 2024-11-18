Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Astika Stock Down 17.6 %
Shares of ASKH stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Astika has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Astika Company Profile
