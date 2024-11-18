Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Astika Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of ASKH stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Astika has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Astika alerts:

Astika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.