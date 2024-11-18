Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after buying an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

