Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 508 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of REGN opened at $756.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $985.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $753.69 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

