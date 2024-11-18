Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $230.50 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $206.30 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

