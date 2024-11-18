Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

