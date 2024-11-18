Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after buying an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 231.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 1,260,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

