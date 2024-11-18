Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 866,291 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

