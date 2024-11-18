Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

