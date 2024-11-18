ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $19.36 on Monday. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $292.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ATN International by 72.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

