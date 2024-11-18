Aviso Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviso Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $283.61 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.52 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.85 and a 200 day moving average of $318.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.