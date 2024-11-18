Aviso Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aviso Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.91 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

