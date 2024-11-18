Aviso Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Aviso Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,454,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,646,000 after purchasing an additional 261,447 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

