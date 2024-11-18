Aviso Wealth Management Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Aviso Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $99.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

