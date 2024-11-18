Aviso Wealth Management Sells 335 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aviso Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 87.5% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.0% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 37.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 113,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.76 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 23.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,800.92. This represents a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,296 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,031 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

