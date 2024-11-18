B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Sells 6,095 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$22,795.30.

On Friday, October 4th, Randall Chatwin sold 5,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$21,350.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.93. 3,750,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -129.41%.

BTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.66.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

