B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Sells 6,095 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$22,795.30.
Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Randall Chatwin sold 5,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$21,350.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00.
B2Gold Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.93. 3,750,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.66.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTO
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.