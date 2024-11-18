Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.84.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $179.67 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 150.98, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after purchasing an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.