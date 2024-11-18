Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Trading Up 17.9 %

Basanite stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

