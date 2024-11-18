BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $89,794.18 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $5,809.82 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $89,794.18 or 0.99898203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00006023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

