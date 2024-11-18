BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 116,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.22.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
