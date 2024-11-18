Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth about $46,236,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 699,882 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,248,000 after buying an additional 386,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOX by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,809,000 after buying an additional 229,314 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,895. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

