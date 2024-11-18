BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in October

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,945,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 5,350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.
BrainChip Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BrainChip stock traded up 0.00 on Monday, reaching 0.18. 15,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,491. BrainChip has a one year low of 0.10 and a one year high of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of 0.15.
