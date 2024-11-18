BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in October

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,945,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 5,350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

BrainChip Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BrainChip stock traded up 0.00 on Monday, reaching 0.18. 15,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,491. BrainChip has a one year low of 0.10 and a one year high of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of 0.15.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

