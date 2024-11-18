Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $29.45 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. This trade represents a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day moving average of $192.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.07 and a 52 week high of $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

