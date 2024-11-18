Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $9.17 Million in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 84,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SN opened at $100.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $112.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SN. Bank of America boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

