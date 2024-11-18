Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Nucor by 257.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Stock Performance
NYSE:NUE opened at $147.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.87. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. The trade was a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Nucor
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.