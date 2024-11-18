Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,179 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $230.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.57. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $206.30 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

