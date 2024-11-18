Brian S. Krakower Sells 2,313 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $82,342.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This trade represents a 30.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $817.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.10. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

