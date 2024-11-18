Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $137.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

NYSE BFAM opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.95 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

