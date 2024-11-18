Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Reduced by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,555 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $16,964,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,140.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 501,403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $124,978,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

