Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 966.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $164.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.90 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

