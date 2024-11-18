Brokerages Set Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Price Target at $106.00

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 6,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $691,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,512.20. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $792,136.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,349.96. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,156 shares of company stock worth $7,324,308. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NIC stock opened at $111.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.