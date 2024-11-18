Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BZZUF stock remained flat at $42.69 during midday trading on Monday. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

